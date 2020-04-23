LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patience is turning to panic for many in Kentucky left waiting for an unemployment check.
The state's backlogged system has left thousands without benefits and families running low on money, struggling to make ends meet.
“It's stressful, because at some point, we're not going to be able to go to the grocery store," said Krystal Whitaker, a furloughed medical assistant. "We're not going to be able to pay our bills. I'm very frustrated that we're being lied to.”
“I have two children, and it's getting hard, because they need things every day: diapers, wipes, food,” said Joi Foster, a laid-off childcare worker. “Not working is hard, but when you're told to file for unemployment and you can't get no answer ... it's just ridiculous.”
“The frustrating thing for me is I filed immediately ... March 17,” said Jared Pridgen, a father and out-of-work server from a Louisville restaurant. "I fit the bill of the person who was out of work due to COVID-19 perfectly, and I have a family that depends on me. So I need the money.”
The trio of Pridgen, Foster and Whitaker had never met each other before a video chat with WDRB News, yet they all shared the same familiar tale. They’re out of work due to COVID-19, delayed unemployment and exhausted by a runaround with lacking answers about why their claims are stalled.
It's the plight of thousands in Kentucky falling into the hole of the state's overrun unemployment system. Workforce officials said roughly 500,000 Kentuckians filed for unemployment since March 15, including more than 103,000 new filers just this week. The commonwealth has paid out about $1 billion reportedly in unemployment benefits, boosted largely by the federal relief bill.
Still, more than 80,000 people have done all they can in Kentucky and wait for a check.
“The other 15% (who haven’t received their checks) are the folks that keep me up at night.” Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacquelin Coleman said Thursday. “It was an antiquated unemployment system that was not equipped to take on what we're seeing right now, and so we're taking on the challenges as they come and doing the best we can to solve the issues and help more Kentuckians.”
Kentucky hired 1,000 more unemployment workers to help clear the backlog. Some are there just to answer the influx of calls. Coleman said instantly training the waive of workers presents its own challenge.
Foster has experience that first hand.
“I’ve had four people tell me four different things,” she said. “At first, online, it said my unemployment benefit would be zero. Then I called, it changed, and my check never came ... There’s no reason I shouldn’t be eligible.”
Unemployment officials said the state established a new team this week just to look into those backlogged claims. They will sort through duplicates, those under investigations and others gridlocked in the process.
Pridgen and Whitaker both said they’re among the class of unemployed workers whose Kentucky unemployment claims are under investigation.
“I have no idea why,” Pridgen said. “I went back to the website, tried to figure out what investigation means, and I have no idea what it means. I've gone through the website inside and out troubleshooting all the suggestions as to what it could be from, and I don't have any of those issues.”
Whitaker believes her holdup could be a name change from the last time she filed for unemployment. She’s since married.
Both said they’ve repeatedly called state unemployment lines and usually get recordings or hours-long waits on hold. Now, they receive automated return messages from the state saying they’re on a list and will eventually be contacted.
“It's kind of just a slap in the face,” Whitaker said. “What's going to happen to our house, to our cars, everything we've worked hard for? How are we going to support our family?"
Again, Coleman offered assurances that the backlogged unemployment claims will be caught up and that the state’s unemployment funds are solvent.
But many families living in the gap now have unemployment urgency with their finances as critical as COVID-19.
