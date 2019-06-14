LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The entrance ramp from the Outer Loop to Interstate 65 South has reopened after crews repaired a hole in the pavement.
The ramp reopened around 1 p.m. Friday, two days after police noticed the hole, measuring 4 feet long by 1-1/2 feet wide, late Wednesday afternoon. A new concrete slab was installed Thursday and allowed to set overnight.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Andrea Clifford says officials decided to close the ramp until repairs could be made to prevent damage to vehicles.
Clifford says the hole formed because of erosion in the culvert under the section of the ramp that caved in.
"After the subgrade wears away, the water begins eroding the concrete in the deck," Clifford said.
According to publicly available traffic count data, nearly 6,000 drivers use the ramp every day.
