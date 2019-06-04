LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's jail has battled years of controversy, being both overcrowded and underfunded. Now Director Mark Bolton is retiring.
He says it's on a high note.
On Tuesday, he sat down with WDRB for one final interview.
Bolton says when he first toured the jail in 2008, he almost turned around and left. Eleven years later, he believes the jail is positioned for success.
"We have tried to lift the veil of secrecy off that place," Bolton said, adding that, "It's a tough job. Not many people want to do it."
Now, Bolton says the time is right to retire.
"I've accomplished a lot in this business," he said. "I've spent over a quarter of my career here in Louisville. We have made some really, really significant strides here over the years."
He rattles off a list of his accomplishments.
"Some of the things that we're doing with mental health, homelessness, and reconnecting people to the community with medication with housing," he said. "We have what I think is one of the best practice detox programs in the country. And it's being modeled all over the country."
But Bolton agrees there have been challenges -- and whoever takes the helm will have to find a way to overcome. He admits the jail has a hard time recruiting and retaining high-quality staffing.
"We've got another academy class starting in about a week," he said. "We're going to continue to run academy classes. We're going to continue to recruit. We need to do a better job of retention."
And regrets?
"I don't have regrets, per se," Bolton said. "There are a few things that have disappointed me."
He says he can recall one incident in particular.
"I think there were sometimes politics got played," he said. "You know, I'll never forget the 'no pants' thing."
Bolton was referring to a July 2016 incident in which a female inmate was brought before Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf. Judge Wolf expressed her disdain that, in her words, the jail brought an inmate in front of her "with no pants on."
"This is outrageous," Judge Wolf can be heard saying on courtroom video. "Is this for real?" She then demanded that jail officials provide her with adequate clothing and hygiene products.
During the hearing, a Metro Corrections deputy told Judge Wolf that the inmate should have been changed into a jumpsuit and vowed to correct the issue.
A few weeks later, Judge Wolf and Bolton held a meeting and claimed to have reached "common ground."
"I still get threatening phone calls," Bolton said on Tuesday. "Just two weeks ago I got another one."
Bolton says over the years, the headlines -- and what he calls "misinformation" -- made a difference and forced change.
"Myself, and certainly my command staff ... we've had to practice resiliency," he said. "And I think we've become pretty good at it."
Bolton's last day was Friday, but he's still on the city payroll for a few weeks with sick and vacation time. He says he hopes to stay in the Louisville area and stay involved in criminal justice reform. He believes the interim director will do a great job and both the jail and city are in good hands.
He also says he's working on writing a book.
