SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As retailers across Kentucky work to keep people safe now that they're able to reopen, the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass is hoping that shoppers will feel more comfortable because the common area is all outdoors.
Of the many retail stores at the outlet shoppes, about 30 of them have opened back up as of now. To see the list of those, click here. Requirements for entry into the shop vary, and some have chosen to remain closed for the time being.
Nonetheless, the Outlet Shoppes are open and people are getting back to normal, with social distancing encouraged.
"Of course, we have signage throughout the property that encourages people to make sure that they're giving 6 feet and being a good neighbor," said Amy Duke, a spokesperson for the Outlet Shoppes.
Signs fill the parking lots and are posted on the doors, but because of the outdoor area, staff feels that it makes people more comfortable.
"It gives people a little more space in between as they're moving about," Duke said.
As the Outlet Shoppes works to keep people safe and return to normal operation, it hopes more and more shoppers will come back when they feel comfortable.
"A little bit different experience than what people are used to, but I think it's all a bit of our new normal right now that everyone's going through," Duke said.
The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass has shorted hours of operation. To see how those have changed, visit theoutletshoppesofthebluegrass.com.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.