LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Louisville Homeless Street Count will be conducted in a different way this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traditionally, hundreds of volunteers cover neighborhoods across the city to verify the number of people sleeping outside and in shelters, but the Coalition for the Homeless won't gather in large groups this year during the week of Jan. 25.
Small groups of professional outreach workers will conduct the count, going to targeted areas throughout next week. Supplies will be given to homeless by the outreach workers.
Founded in 1984, Coalition for the Homeless is collecting donations for backpacks, hats and blankets to be shared with Louisville's homeless population. Last year, nearly 400 volunteers spread out across Jefferson County as around 140 people were counted sleeping outside last January. The number does not include people in the area's emergency shelters, who are also considered homeless.
The results from this year's count will be released later this month.
