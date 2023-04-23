LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $11,000 was raised at a car show in just a few hours, all to help out a community hero who's fighting for his life.
In the latest update, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said officer Nickolas Wilt remained in critical condition but was diagnosed with pneumonia. He was then transferred to University of Louisville Health Jewish Hospital for specialized care.
More than 700 packed the parking lot of Jax Wax for the fundraiser. American flags and other symbols were flying high and engines were revving as it comes in the aftermath of a recent tragedy.
"This is the power of the car community in this city," Cory Shepherd, owner of Jax Wax, said.
A 25-year-old bank employee used an AR-15 assault-style rifle in the attack at Old National Bank, where he killed five coworkers while livestreaming before police fatally shot him. Eight others were injured.
"His bravery and what he did, we just want to show a little respect and a little honor," Happy, the event organizer, said.
Organizers said more than $11,000 was raised and every penny raised went into Wilt's mother's hands.
"This isn't going to be a one-and-done type thing, as long as he is recovering, we would like to keep doing this," Happy said.
A fund was set up earlier in the month to help cover Wilt's medical expenses. Click here to donate or donate directly from the Louisville Metro Police Foundation Facebook page.
People can also mail donations to Jax Wax at 5520 Fern Valley Road #114.
