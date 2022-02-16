LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over 2,000 pounds of Skyline Chili cans have been recalled by Morgan Foods.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 2,205 pounds of the "Skyline Original Chili" cans with a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023 have been recalled.
The problem was discovered after customers reported opening cans that were labeled as chili, but actually contained cream of chicken soup. Officials said the product contains milk, wheat and soy, which were not listed on the product label.
The cans were shipped to stores nationwide.
There have been no reports of anyone having "adverse reactions" from the chili. Those who purchased the Skyline Chili cans are asked to throw them away or return them to the store.
