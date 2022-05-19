LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of overnight lane closures will begin Thursday on Interstate 71 so crews can move temporary barrier walls.
Starting at 8 p.m., only one lane will be open on I-71 North between Interstate 265 and the Brownsboro Road Overpass.
The southbound lanes will be reduced to one as well.
The area affected is I-71 between the Crestwood rest area at mile marker 13 and the Moser Farm Road overpass at mile marker 12.
🚧 Traffic Alert 🚧From 8p tonight to 6a tomorrow, traffic will be reduced to one lane on I-71 N from I-265 to the Brownsboro Road overpass and on I-71 S between the rest area and Moser Farm Road overpass. The same closures will be in place 8p Fri. to 6a Sat.@KYTCDistrict5 pic.twitter.com/ZO82cPTb8G— I-Move Kentucky (@IMoveKY) May 19, 2022
All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. The same closures will occur from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.
The work is part of the I-Move Kentucky project.
