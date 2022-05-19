CONSTRUCTION - ROAD CREWS - ORANGE BARRELS - GENERIC FILE (1).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of overnight lane closures will begin Thursday on Interstate 71 so crews can move temporary barrier walls.

Starting at 8 p.m., only one lane will be open on I-71 North between Interstate 265 and the Brownsboro Road Overpass.

The southbound lanes will be reduced to one as well.

The area affected is I-71 between the Crestwood rest area at mile marker 13 and the Moser Farm Road overpass at mile marker 12.

All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. The same closures will occur from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

The work is part of the I-Move Kentucky project.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags