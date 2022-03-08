LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More lane closures are coming to the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Starting Wednesday, March 9, through Saturday, March 12, the right lane of Interstate 64 West headed into Indiana will close each night starting at 10 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. It will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. Officials said the closures will impact access to I-64 East from Spring Street and from I-64 to I-264.
Additionally, the eastbound lane of I-64 heading into Louisville on the top deck of the bridge that crosses over into Kentucky will also close overnight starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, March 12. It will reopen at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 13, before closing again at 9 p.m. and reopening at 5 a.m. Monday, March 14.
Look for nightly right lane I-64W closures 3/9 - morn. 3/12 & nightly left lane I-64W closures 3/12 - morn. 3/14. https://t.co/JjRhD0QfxfClosures will allow crews space to install painting containment system & repair pavement on top deck. 👷🚧@INDOTSoutheast | @KYTCDistrict5 pic.twitter.com/38nlWWQrkr— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) March 8, 2022
Officials said the ramps will remain accessible, but drivers should anticipate delays and use alternative routes when and where possible.
The closures will allow crews to repair the pavement on the top deck of the bridge and do some painting.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
Related Stories:
- New traffic patterns now in effect on Sherman Minton bridge
- New Albany businesses prepare for change in Sherman Minton traffic patterns
- Crews to begin Phase 1 of Sherman Minton rehab project in mid-September
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.