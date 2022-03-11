LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ongoing lane closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge have been delayed because of wintry weather.
Since Wednesday, March 9, the right lane of Interstate 64 West headed into Indiana has closed each night starting at 10 p.m. and reopened at 6 a.m. the next day. But the closure scheduled for Friday, March 11 into Saturday, March 12, has been delayed. Now, the lane of I-64 west will close Monday, March 14, at 10 p.m. and reopen Tuesday, March 15 at 6 a.m. It will then close again at 10 p.m. on Tuesday before reopening at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Additionally, the eastbound lane of I-64 heading into Louisville on the top deck of the bridge that crosses over into Kentucky will close at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. It will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, March 14.
Due to anticipated winter weather, overnight lane closures on I-64 will be delayed. ❄️ https://t.co/SSRncwJ54O.Look for overnight I-64W lane closures 10pm - 6am March 14 & 15. In addition, the left lane on I-64E is closed 9pm - 5am 3/13. 🚧👷@KYTCDistrict5 | @INDOTSoutheast pic.twitter.com/BwkIT8aR5e— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) March 11, 2022
Representatives with the project said in a news release on Friday that the nightly right lane closure on I-64 east will stay in effect on Friday, March 11, and continue nightly from March 14 through the morning of March 19. The closures will have an impact on access to the interstate from Spring Street and from I-64 to Interstate 254, officials said in a news release.
Crews said the ramps will remain accessible, but drivers should anticipate delays and use alternative routes when and where possible.
The closures will allow crews to repair the pavement on the top deck of the bridge and do some painting.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
