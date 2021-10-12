LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Overnight lane closures are expected Tuesday night on Interstate 65 on the Abraham Lincoln Bridge, which connects Louisville to southern Indiana.
According to RiverLink, three lanes and shoulder will be closed for maintenance of tolling equipment. The work will take place on I-65 northbound from the Ohio River to just north of Court Avenue in Jeffersonville.
Two northbound lanes of I-65 will remain open, along with all ramps.
The scheduled work could be postponed due to weather or other unexpected circumstances.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.