LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Maintenance to tolling equipment near the Kennedy, Lincoln and East End bridges will cause two weeks of overnight lane closures.
Work on the tolling equipment and digital signs is set to begin Monday, Jan. 13, and will last through Friday, Jan. 24, according to RiverLink. The closures are expected to occur weeknights between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., and all ramps will remain open.
RiverLink announced the following maintenance schedule in a news release Friday, but the starting dates and duration of the work may be adjusted due to weather or other reasons.
- Monday, Jan. 13, and Tuesday, Jan. 14: Interstate 65 South near the Kennedy Bridge (three lanes and shoulder)
- Wednesday, Jan. 15, and Thursday, Jan. 16: KY 841 near the Lewis and Clark Bridge (one lane and one shoulder)
- Friday, Jan. 17: I-65 North near the Lincoln Bridge (four lanes and shoulder)
- Monday, Jan. 20: I-65 North near the Lincoln Bridge (two lanes and shoulder)
- Tuesday, Jan. 21: Exit 0 (Court Avenue exit) in Indiana (one lane)
- Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Thursday, Jan. 23: Lane and shoulder closures near toll rate signage on I-65, I-64, I-71 and KY 841
Drivers are asked to slow down while work is taking place.
