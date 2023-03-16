OT SEMI SB 71 AT WB 264 - 3-16-2023.png

A semi overturned on a busy ramp from Interstate 71 to the Watterson Expressway on Thursday afternoon on March 16, 2023. Image courtesy TRIMARC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi overturned on a busy ramp from Interstate 71 to the Watterson Expressway on Thursday afternoon. 

Trimarc posted an alert just after 3 p.m. with an image of the semi blocking the ramp from I-71 south to Interstate 264 west. 

Louisville Metro Police said in a release that there were no injuries in the crash, but extended delays are expected — possibly hours.  

I-71 north and south are open. Only the ramp is closed. 

LMPD suggests that drivers continue south on I-71 to the Zorn Avenue exit and turn around to take I-71 north back to access I-264. 

With the afternoon commute ramping up, there is no information on how long the ramp may be blocked. 

This story will be updated. 

