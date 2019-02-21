LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned semi is blocking a busy exit ramp on the Kennedy Bridge.
MetroSafe confirms that a semi lost control on the exit ramp from Interstate 65 South to Interstates 64 East and Interstate 71 North. It happened about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
All lanes of the ramp are closed. Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Fire crews are on the scene. The ramp is expected to be closed until about 4 p.m. Expect delays on the Kennedy Bridge and I-65 South.
The crash was reported as having injuries, but MetroSafe says no one was taken to the hospital.
