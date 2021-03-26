LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes are closed on the ramp from Interstate 64 West to Interstate 65 South, after a semi overturned Friday afternoon.
MetroSafe said it happened around 3:54 p.m. but did not have any other information. A TRIMARC traffic camera shows police and fire on scene and fluids leaking onto the roadway.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said no one was injured.
The area is expected to be closed for several hours.
