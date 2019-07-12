ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned semi has Interstate 65 North closed north of Elizabethtown.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a release that all three lanes are blocked near mile marker 97 in Hardin County. The semi spilled its load and is leaking fuel.
A WDRB crew that passed the scene said the truck spilled a load of HVAC equipment.
The traffic backup extends for at least six miles, starting at about Exit 91, the Western Kentucky Parkway/Kentucky exit at Elizabethtown. Our crew says people have parked their cars and are standing on the interstate. Other drivers have used the emergency lanes to turn around and get out of the traffic jam.
Highway crews are cleaning up the mess and making pavement repairs, but estimates are that the interstate could be closed until at least 4 p.m. Eastern and possibly longer.
Drivers headed north on I-65 are advised to avoid the area near Elizabethtown. KYTC suggests using U.S. 31W and U.S. 31E.
One lane is being used to clear the line of traffic from mile marker 97 to 94. All other traffic is being detoured at the Bluegrass Parkway interchange, just before Exit 94. Alternate route signs are in place to direct drivers to rejoin I-65 at Lebanon Junction.
This story will be updated.
