LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi overturned on Friday afternoon on the ramp from Interstate 65 north to Interstate 265 east.
According to Trimarc, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. All lanes of the ramp, including the shoulders on both sides of the roadway, are blocked.
A MetroSafe supervisor said one person was injured and transported by ambulance to the hospital.
A tow truck has been dispatched to the scene, which may be clear by 3 p.m.
