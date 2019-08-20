LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Spaghetti Junction reopens after semi overturned early Tuesday morning.
The wreck occurred around 3:15 Tuesday morning where I-71 South and I-64 West merge into I-65 South.
The Kentucky Department of Transportation originally estimated that the interstate would be shut down in that area until 7:30 Tuesday morning. Crews made quick work of the cleanup and had the interstate reopened by 6:10 a.m.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
