LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic headaches on I-71 in Oldham County and bringing a detour to a busy interchange in Jefferson County, Ky.
At 11:45 a.m., TRIMARC said police were closing I-71 North at the I-265/Gene Snyder exit in northeast Louisville to ease backed up traffic. Drivers headed north will need to take alternate routes, including Kentucky 22 and U.S. 42.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-71, near mile marker 19, near La Grange.
The Oldham County Police Department says a tractor-trailer hauling trash overturned and caught fire at that location. No one is believed to be injured; however, the crash is blocking both northbound lanes and has effectively closed I-71 northbound at that location.
First responders have since gained control of the fire, according to authorities.
Police estimate that the lanes could reopen sometime around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers initially detoured traffic to Kentucky 146 through La Grange.
No other vehicles were involved.
