LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic headaches on I-71 in Oldham County.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-71, near mile marker 19, near La Grange.
The Oldham County Police Department says a tractor-trailer hauling trash overturned and caught fire at that location. No one is believed to be injured, however the crash is blocking both northbound lanes and has effectively closed I-71 northbound at that location.
First responders have since gained control of the fire, according to authorities.
Police estimate that the road should be reopened sometime around 1 p.m. Tuesday. In the meantime, traffic is being detoured off the interstate at Exit 18. From there, drivers can take Commerce Parkway, to 1st Street in La Grange, and then get back on I-71 from there.
No other vehicles were involved.
