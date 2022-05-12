OVERTURNED TRUCK - 841 - COURTESY PRP FIRE DISTRICT 5-12-2022 edit.jpg

An overturned truck leaking 'solid waste' on the Gene Snyder Freeway Thursday afternoon near Valley Station. Image courtesy PRP Fire District on Facebook. May 12, 2022. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned truck leaking 'solid waste' on the Gene Snyder Freeway Thursday afternoon near Valley Station.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Ky. 841 east/north between Dixie Highway and Stonestreet Road.

Louisville Metro Police said in a release that the commercial tanker blew a front tire, lost control, hit the cable barriers and overturned in the median. 

The driver was taken by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. 

The roadway is expected to be closed 2-3 hours, which means it may not reopen before the afternoon rush.

According to a post from the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District, the truck involved in the crash was leaking "solid waste." 

