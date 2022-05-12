LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned truck leaked "solid waste" on the Gene Snyder Freeway Thursday afternoon near Valley Station.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on state Road 841 east/north between Dixie Highway and Stonestreet Road.
Louisville Metro Police said in a release that the commercial tanker blew a front tire, lost control, hit the cable barriers and overturned in the median.
The driver was taken by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The roadway was closed for several hours
According to a post from the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District, the truck involved in the crash was leaking "solid waste."
