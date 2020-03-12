LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Owen County School District cancelled classes Thursday after officials say an employee "experienced a possible exposure to COVID-19."
That's according to a letter posted on the district's Facebook page signed by Superintendent Dr. Robert Stafford and Dr. Georgia Heise, the public health director for Three Rivers District Health Department.
The letter says the employee, who does not live in Owen County, will self-quarantine for 14 days based on guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health and the CDC. District officials will continue working with the local health department to determine next steps.
At this time, there has been no mention of whether schools will remain closed after Thursday. The letter noted that daily cleaning and sanitizing routines will continue, and parents are asked to keep children home from school if they're sick.
Owen County is just south of Sparta, Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.