LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The company that owns a large apartment complex near the University of Louisville said the buildings have to be unoccupied during renovations.
Residents at the Bellamy Louisville, which sits at the corner of South 7th Street and West Shipp Avenue, were given a 30-day notice on Sunday, June 26, that they needed to move out by July 26.
“This serves as official notice that your lease renewal at the Bellamy Louisville has been canceled and your current lease ends on July 26, 2022. The Bellamy will be closing its doors while the community experiences a major construction and renovation under new ownership,” a message sent to residents said.
Those who spoke with WDRB News said they were shocked, some having signed leases through next year.
The complex used to have a partnership with UofL for student housing, but that ended in 2019. The apartments are still popular with college students.
Georgia-based Caliber Living said the complex hasn't been updated since it was built more than a decade ago. The company said it's working with students to help them find other places to live.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.