LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company is charged with theft after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a customer for services he didn't provide.
According to court documents, a Floyd County customer wanted Clark County-based RPM Pools, owned by Cameron Reas, to install a swimming pool at his home.
The customer claims to have shelled out more than $30,000 over time and no work was ever done. Investigators believe Reas told the customer several times over nearly a year that the work was being delayed for several reasons. Reas then stopped answering the customer, even after he requested a refund.
Two other customers of Reas said they'd also paid around $30,000 or more each and also never ended up with a swimming pool.
"Citizens of Floyd County deserve confidence in their business dealings and can rest assured that our office will protect them by continuing to hold individuals accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said in a statement.
Reas is being charged with theft. As of 3:15 p.m. Thursday, he had not yet been arrested.
County officials are encouraging residents thinking about hiring a person or business to do work at their home to verify their rating with the Better Business Bureau, check references and check public information available through the county's Chamber of Commerce.
(Editor's note: The focus of this investigation is RPM Pools, based in Clark County, Indiana, and is not affiliated with RPM Construction and Pools LLC based in Evansville, Indiana.)
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.