LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program is covering 100% of college tuition for employees of some amusement parks, including Kentucky Kingdom.
The Louisville amusement park is owned by Herschend Enterprises, which recently introduced the Grow U program, which aims to "make it exponentially easier for employees at all levels to pursue their personal and professional dreams through education," according to a news release.
Through the Guild Education Learning Marketplace, seasonal, part- and full-time employees can take classes in fields like business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing.
The program will also cover other fees and books for employees.
Kentucky Kingdom workers will also have access to professional coaches on their education journey.
The park, which recently announced a pay raise for employees, is hosting a hiring fair on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Herschend Enterprises also operates Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Newport Aquarium.
