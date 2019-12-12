LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mascots of the Indiana Pacers and Indianapolis Colts will be inducted into the National Mascot Hall of Fame in June.
Boomer (Pacers) and Blue (Colts) will be joined by The Oriole Bird, of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Montreal Canadiens’ Youppi!
The MHOF made the announcement Wednesday at the 2nd Annual Fur Tie Fundraiser at the museum, in Whiting, Indiana.
The MHOF said it conducted a worldwide voting process that included “a formal mascot nomination final ballot creation by the MHOF Executive Committee based on mascot eligibility, and two rounds of voting.”
The induction will occur June 12-14 among other events that celebrate “the unsung heroes of sports.” Twenty-one mascots already are prominently displayed in the 25,000-square-foot museum.
You can learn more about 2020 Induction Weekend on the museum’s website.
