LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pack the Pantry needs your help to feed both people and pets.
Donations will be collected for Jeffersontown Area Ministries and My Dog Eats First.
You're asked to bring canned goods, non-perishable food items, personal care products and pet food.
Specific items that are needed include peanut butter, canned beans, toiletries, and dog and cat food.
You can drop them off Tuesday, Aug. 17 between noon and 7 p.m. at Pet Wants at 10110 Taylorsville Road, near Old Six Mile Lane in Jeffersontown.
