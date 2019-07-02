LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Packages of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and vegetable bowls sold under the brands Green Giant, Trader Joe's and Signature Farms have been recalled, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Growers Express issued a voluntary recall of the products after concerns about possible contamination from the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA said in a statement on its website.
The packaged vegetables were produced in Biddeford, Maine, and distributed to groceries throughout the United States, including Kentucky and Indiana. Below is a list of the stores and states affected from the FDA
|Retailer/Distributor
|Label Description/
Brand
|Item Name
|Package&
Weight
|Item SKU
|UPC Number
|Lot No.
|States Affected
|Best By
Big Y Foods
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles
|1 lb.
|MXC100101
|605806000515
|190612-403102
MA
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend
|1 lb.
|MXC101101
|605806000744
|190612-403101
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Butternut Diced
|12 oz.
|BNC101101
|605806138010
|190614-403545
|6/26/2019
Bozzutos
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles
|1 lb.
|MXC100101
|605806000515
|190612-403102
CT
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend
|1 lb.
|MXC101101
|605806000744
|190612-403101
|6/28/2019
C&S
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend
|1 lb.
|MXC101101
|605806000744
|190612-403101
MA
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Butternut Diced
|12 oz.
|BNC101101
|605806138010
|190614-403545
|6/26/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Butternut Cubed
|2 lb.
|BNC102101
|605806138218
|190614-403576
|6/26/2019
Food Lion
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend
|1 lb.
|MXC101101
|605806000744
|190612-403101
SC, NC, PA, VA
|6/28/2019
Four Seasons
|Green Giant Fresh
|Ramen Bowl
|7.4 oz.
|MXC183104
|605806027864
|190614-403534
PA
|6/28/2019
Native Maine
|Growers Express
|Butternut Peeled
|10 lb.
|BNC103103
|Foodservice
|190614-403578
PA
|Pack Date Only
Procacci
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles
|1 lb.
|MXC100101
|605806000515
|190612-403102
PA
|6/28/2019
Ruby Robinson (PFG)
|Growers Express
|Butternut Peeled
|10 lb.
|BNC103102
|Foodservice
|190614-403577
ME
|Pack Date Only
Shaws
|Signature Farms
|Cauliflower Crumbles
|1 lb.
|CAC101109
|2113098438
|190612-403100
MA
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles
|1 lb.
|MXC100101
|605806000515
|190612-403102
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Ramen Bowl
|7.4 oz.
|MXC183104
|605806027864
|190614-403534
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Butternut Diced
|12 oz.
|BNC101101
|605806138010
|190614-403545
|6/26/2019
Stop & Shop
|Green Giant Fresh
|Zucchini Noodles
|10.5 oz.
|MSC104102
|605806000881
|190614-403567
NY, MD
|6/26/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|10.5 oz.
|190617-403954
|6/29/2019
Trader Joe's
|Trader Joe's
|Butternut Squash Spirals
|10.5 oz.
|BCN105106
|623391
|190614-403565
AL, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI,
|6/28/2019
|Trader Joe's
|Zucchini Spirals
|10.5 oz.
|MSC104106
|634908
|190617-403814
AL, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, OH, SC, TN
|6/27/201
Most of the potentially contaminated products have "Best if Used By" dates between June 26 and 29, 2019. No Green Giant frozen or canned vegetables are recalled.
"Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA said on its website.
If you think you have vegetables that have been recalled, or if you're unable to tell, the FDA advises throwing them away. Consumers with questions about refunds can call:
- Growers Express/Green Giant Fresh: 1-831-757-9951
- Albertson’s/Safeway: 1-888-723-3929
- Trader Joe’s Customer Relations: 1-626-599-3817
