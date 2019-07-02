LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Packages of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and vegetable bowls sold under the brands Green Giant, Trader Joe's and Signature Farms have been recalled, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Growers Express issued a voluntary recall of the products after concerns about possible contamination from the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA said in a statement on its website. 

The packaged vegetables were produced in Biddeford, Maine, and distributed to groceries throughout the United States, including Kentucky and Indiana. Below is a list of the stores and states affected from the FDA

Retailer/DistributorLabel Description/
Brand		Item NamePackage&
Weight		Item SKUUPC NumberLot No.States AffectedBest By

Big Y Foods

Green Giant FreshCauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles1 lb.MXC100101605806000515190612-403102

 

MA

6/28/2019
Green Giant FreshCauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend1 lb.MXC101101605806000744190612-4031016/28/2019
Green Giant FreshButternut Diced12 oz.BNC101101605806138010190614-4035456/26/2019

Bozzutos

Green Giant FreshCauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles1 lb.MXC100101605806000515190612-403102

CT

6/28/2019
Green Giant FreshCauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend1 lb.MXC101101605806000744190612-4031016/28/2019

C&S

Green Giant FreshCauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend1 lb.MXC101101605806000744190612-403101

MA

6/28/2019
Green Giant FreshButternut Diced12 oz.BNC101101605806138010190614-4035456/26/2019
Green Giant FreshButternut Cubed2 lb.BNC102101605806138218190614-4035766/26/2019

Food Lion

Green Giant FreshCauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend1 lb.MXC101101605806000744190612-403101

SC, NC, PA, VA

6/28/2019

Four Seasons

Green Giant FreshRamen Bowl7.4 oz.MXC183104605806027864190614-403534

PA

6/28/2019

Native Maine

Growers ExpressButternut Peeled10 lb.BNC103103Foodservice190614-403578

PA

Pack Date Only

Procacci

Green Giant FreshCauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles1 lb.MXC100101605806000515190612-403102

PA

6/28/2019

Ruby Robinson (PFG)

Growers ExpressButternut Peeled10 lb.BNC103102Foodservice190614-403577

ME

Pack Date Only

Shaws

Signature FarmsCauliflower Crumbles1 lb.CAC1011092113098438190612-403100

MA

6/28/2019
Green Giant FreshCauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles1 lb.MXC100101605806000515190612-4031026/28/2019
Green Giant FreshRamen Bowl7.4 oz.MXC183104605806027864190614-4035346/28/2019
Green Giant FreshButternut Diced12 oz.BNC101101605806138010190614-4035456/26/2019

Stop & Shop

Green Giant FreshZucchini Noodles10.5 oz.MSC104102605806000881190614-403567

NY, MD

6/26/2019
Green Giant Fresh10.5 oz.190617-4039546/29/2019

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe'sButternut Squash Spirals10.5 oz.BCN105106623391190614-403565

AL, CT,  D.C., DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI,
MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN (only Knoxville, Nashville), VA, VT, WI

6/28/2019
Trader Joe'sZucchini Spirals10.5 oz.MSC104106634908190617-403814

AL, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, OH, SC, TN
(only Knoxville, Nashville), VA (only Glen Allen, Newport News, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg), WI

6/27/201

Most of the potentially contaminated products have "Best if Used By" dates between June 26 and 29, 2019. No Green Giant frozen or canned vegetables are recalled.

"Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA said on its website. 

If you think you have vegetables that have been recalled, or if you're unable to tell, the FDA advises throwing them away. Consumers with questions about refunds can call: 

  • Growers Express/Green Giant Fresh: 1-831-757-9951
  • Albertson’s/Safeway: 1-888-723-3929
  • Trader Joe’s Customer Relations: 1-626-599-3817

