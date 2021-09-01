LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now it's just the "Hike and Bike."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday that the "Paddle" component of his annual Labor Day "Hike, Bike and Paddle" event has been canceled this year, due to dangerous conditions on the Ohio River caused by Hurricane Ida.
According to a news release, federal agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) all weighed in on the decision. They say "an anticipated increased flow from the McAlpine Locks, combined with high water concerns, have the potential to create problems for paddlers," the news release states.
Aftereffects of Hurricane Ida are expected to cause the river level to rise.
The hiking and biking portions of the event are still scheduled to take place as planned, but at a new location at the Community Boat House at 1325 River Road.
Biking will start at 9 a.m., and yoga and Zumba will begin at 8 a.m., adhering to social distancing guidelines.
"One of the great things about Hike, Bike and Paddle is that it's outdoors and allows for social distancing, mask-wearing and other COVID precautions, so having to cancel this portion is disappointing," Fischer said, in a statement. "However, it's clearly necessary to keep our paddlers safe."
Additionally, the Tai Chi component of Hike, Bike and Paddle has been canceled due to the inability of participants to practice social distancing.
