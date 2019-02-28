LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready for more construction cones and overnight closures on the Clark Memorial Bridge, as painting resumes soon.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the contractor tasked with painting the 2nd Street Bridge will start bringing back its equipment and construction cones next week.
Starting Monday, the bridge will be down to one lane in each direction. The following Monday, March 11th, the bridge will once again close at 8 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. That will continue until the project is done.
Cleaning and painting is expected to start in late March and be done in November.
