LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after police say they broke into a home and changed the locks.
According to court documents, officers responded to a burglary report at a home in the 600 block of South 26th Street around 7 p.m. Oct. 8. When they arrived, the victim stated she found a man and a woman she didn't know inside the house, and that the locks had been changed.
Police say the suspects -- identified as 47-year-old Noel Langdon and 32-year-old Brittney Brown -- claimed they had permission from the landlord to be there. Langdon also told police that the landlord told him he had already evicted the tenant.
The landlord was called to the residence. He told police he did not know Langdon or Brown, and had not given permission for them to be there.
Langdon and Brown were both arrested, and face one count of burglary. Brown is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of synthetic marijuana.
