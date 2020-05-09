LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two Indiana State Police Department dogs in Jasper, Ind. have received a new set of body armor.
ISP says its K9s Magill and Drogos now have bullet and stab protective vests after a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Magill’s vest was sponsored by Martina Petrigliano of Fort Lee, NJ and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Martina Pet”.
K9 Drogos’ vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides body armor and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since 2009 the charity has provided nearly 4,000 custom fitted protective vests across every state in America. The donations have a value of $6.9 million.
According to ISP, a single vest for a dog costs between $1,700 to $2,200.
Troopers Greene and Kern are partners with Magill and Drogos.
