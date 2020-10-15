BORDEN, Ind. (WDB) -- A trip to Huber's Orchard and Winery is a must-do fall activity for many families every year, but in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's even more crowded than usual.
Not even the rain on Thursday could stop the crowds from visiting.
"The crowds have really come in force this year," said Jack Dykes, assistant retail sales manager at Huber's Winery. "It's scary, because you can't predict it. Like right now, if you've noticed downstairs, we have quite the lunch crowd going."
Staff members said the pandemic is the driving force.
Early on, Huber's ordered fewer supplies and cut back on staff.
"I think everybody was at that stage," Dykes said. "We've been very blessed and very lucky to have the things that we have up here."
Now, sales are consistently up by about 30% during the week, with families working and learning from home and other events getting canceled.
"Everybody just needs to get out of the house, and we just give them that access," he said.
With 800 acres, visitors have plenty of space. However, in Indiana, where capacity restrictions are lifted, social distancing can be difficult in the market or wine store. Signs remind visitors to wear a masks and to "please wait here."
"We ask constantly, but staying on top of that with the numbers we have in the small space we have downstairs is tough," he said.
Huber's cautions you when visiting one of the few must-see shows in town.
"If you want to avoid the crowds a little bit, Monday through Thursday is definitely the time to be here," Dykes said.
Huber's Fall Festival is in full swing with live music Fridays through Sundays.
