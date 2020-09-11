LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sorry, kids, but some education leaders predict that the COVID-19 pandemic means the end for snow days.
With more schools embracing virtual learning, many administrators say the technology can help them avoid canceling class because of bad weather.
But don’t worry, kids. It’s not all bad, according to an education expert.
“I know it's, it's disappointing for kids to think, 'Oh, we might not ever have a snow day,'" said Tracy Weeks, of Canvas, a web-based learning management system. "But you also don't have make-up days, on the other end. You don't lose spring breaks because you're missing out (on) school for snow days."
Some local districts already used technology to avoid snow days.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.