LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 172nd St. Joseph Children's Home's Picnic for the Kids is this weekend, but it will look a little different than in years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, generations of families and friends get together at the historic home on Frankfort Avenue on a summer weekend in August to play games, listen to music and enjoy the famous fried chicken dinner.
The 2020 picnic was all virtual because of the coronavirus, and with the resurgence of COVID-19, St. Joe's is going from their usual picnic set up to holding a two-night ticketed, live music event with a few gaming booths.
Online ticket sales have ended for the event that runs Friday and Saturday night, but the website says tickets will be sold at the gate until crowd limits are reached. Tickets are $10.
St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids
Friday, August 13:
7 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Music by Rear View Mirror)
Saturday, August 14:
Noon to 5 p.m. Drive-Thru Picnic to drop off cash donations and purchase raffle tickets.
7 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Music by LittleBand)
Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 25 and over. At least one adult required per every two children.
Money raised from the picnic helps serve 1,500 children and family members each year for the mission of "giving children a home."
Raffle tickets ranging from $1 to $10 are available online until 5 p.m. Saturday for a number of items. Click here.
- UofL Football Suite
- Louisville Bats Suite + $300 Catering
- Lake Cumberland House Boat Vacay
- 2022 Oaks & Derby Clubhouse Tickets
- 75" Samsung Smart TV
- Big Green Egg Grill
- Kroger Wagon of Groceries
- Split the Pot Cash Prize
The Raffle Drawing will be streamed live at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the St. Joseph Facebook page.
The St. Joe's Sewing Society spends month creating one-of-a-kind quilts to be sold. The quilts are available for purchase in full- and baby-sized quilts are for sale in a variety of designs. To see the quilts, click here.
