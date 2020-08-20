LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society is moving its Bark in the Park and Woof Walk online because of “ongoing pandemic concerns.”
The event, normally held in fall at Seneca Park, this year will be on Oct. 17 and will include a virtual Woof Walk/Run, gift basket raffles, pet of the year contest and a virtual vendor fair.
The organization encouraged runners and walkers to gather a team and secure monetary pledges. Participants can complete the run/walk between Oct. 1 and 17.
The ACS also will hold month-long raffles, with bidding beginning on the website on Sept. 1 and winners being announced Oct. 17.
Deadline to enter the Pet of the Year contest is Aug. 26: Email events@animalcaresociety.org.
The organization also will hold a Virtual Vendor Fair, which is a “twist on typical vendor booths at Bark in the Park. The fair will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 17.
For more information, visit the organization's website.
The ACS is a nonprofit no-kill adoption agency for dogs and cats.
