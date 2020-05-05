LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hagan Properties, the owner of one of Louisville’s most-traffic retail centers, started filing lawsuits last week alleging tenants such as Guitar Center and Off Broadway Shoes in its Shelbyville Road Plaza development were behind on rent.
Those lawsuits – eight in Shelbyville Road Plaza alone – could be harbinger of things to come as the pandemic ripples through the commercial real estate locally and nationally.
“As soon as this coronavirus became evident it would change life as we know it, I contacted every tenant I had and I told them I understood what was going on,” said Paul Grisanti, who owns a couple of retail properties in Louisville and also brokers commercial real estate sales. “I said I understand they might be under some pressure. I said, 'If you need help, let me know.’”
In fact, landlords and retailers all over the country have been working out special deals, while some retailers simply aren’t able to pay at all.
“If you’re a movie theater, and you’ve been closed for six weeks or more, you have zero income. You’re a gym? You have zero income,” said Mark Sigal, CEO of Datex Property Solutions, a California company that tracks commercial real estate rental payments.
Datex’s last data show that nearly 150 nationally recognized companies paid 54% of their rent in April, which is down from 83% in March. The companies represented in the report all have 10 or more locations, including big box stores like Dick's Sporting Goods, gyms like 24 Hour Fitness and restaurants like Panera Bread.
"There are some tenants that strategically opted to try to avoid paying rent," Sigal said. "I'll pick a tenant like Ulta Beauty. Through the first 10 days of the month, they had paid 15% of their rent. It was clearly, at least to the outsider, it clearly seemed like it was a strategy, because the prior months, they had paid in the 80s and 90% of their rent ... Then a couple weeks later, they caught up and were actually ahead of prior months, which tells me someone in corporate made a decision, 'we're not going to pay rent.' Then obviously it didn't work with the landlords, and they went back to paying their rent and getting caught up."
Grisanti said Republic Bank and Trust, which is the bank his company uses, is working with him to make arrangements in the event his tenants can't pay their rent.
"I signed a new mortgage agreement that just simply said, 'We will take the three months of mortgage payments that you owe us and put them on the end of the loan,'" he said. "There's no penalty, no interest."
Grisanti said 10 out of 11 of his tenants have already paid April rent. One tenant asked for an extension and is now caught up. He said communication is the key to finding a solution that works for both the landlords and the tenants.
Hagan Properties Principal Tommy Edwards said that's why the company filed lawsuits against eight of its tenants. He said the retailers told the company in March that they weren't interested in paying rent or having a conversation about it.
Edwards said in an interview that the landlord is not trying to evict the retailers, calling that a “last resort.” Instead, the lawsuits are meant to spark “a dialogue” with the sophisticated, national companies behind those brands.
