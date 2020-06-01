LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The global COVID-19 pandemic is driving a need for speed. With fewer cars on the road, some drivers are using it as an excuse to hit 100 miles per hour on local interstates.
Police know the areas where drivers like to speed, and they're doing something about it.
Some people describe the interstates during the pandemic as crazy. Linda Caldwell from Bardstown was driving through recently on her way to Michigan.
"I've seen people going 90 to 100 miles an hour passing me," she said.
Bill Mosher, a driver from Tennessee, said he's seen quite a few drivers cutting in and out of lanes and disobeying traffic laws.
"I'm not a real slow driver," Mosher said. "I normally run 80 miles an hour, and they're still passing me."
Police have also seen the increase in speed lately.
"It's not unheard of to see vehicles going 25, 26, sometimes 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit," Louisville Metro Police Lt. Arnold Rivera said.
WDRB News decided to check the speeds on local interstates using the same radar police use.
On Interstate 64 in the Portland neighborhood, where some drivers are headed into southern Indiana and others are heading toward downtown Louisville, the speed limit is 55 miles per hour.
We found people going 77. In just minutes, we found seven drivers going way over: 77 and 79 miles per hour. The fastest driver clocked breaking the law went 27 over at 82 miles per hour. We clocked another driver going 30 miles per hour over.
We stood on an overpass by the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport where we found 15 drivers ignoring the speed limit by at least 20 miles per hour over at 76, 78 and 81. We found two cars going 27 over at 82 miles per hour.
Then we headed to Interstate 65 near Memphis, Indiana, where the speed limit is 70. We found cars getting 82 and 85 miles per hour.
With the fear of the spread of COVID-19, several police agencies didn't pull over as many people at the beginning of the pandemic. Data shows Indiana State Police pulled over nearly 1,000 fewer drivers in the first part of this year compared to last year.
In April, troopers only pulled over about one-third as many drivers as they did in April 2019.
Troopers said they recently stopped a driver in Clark County for going 113 miles per hour on I-65. ISP pulled over another driver on I-65 that was going 97, then was clocked at 122.
"I can't believe it," Mosher said. "And they wonder why people are getting killed."
On Interstate 265 at Payne Koehler Road in New Albany, the speed limit is 65 miles per hour. Many there were going at least 10 over. We clocked handful of speeders going at least 15 over with the highest at 83 miles per hour.
As more people are returning to work and leaving for summer vacations, police are reminding drivers to hit the brakes on your speed.
Police have stopped triple-digit speeders in Louisville too.
"I stopped someone going 102 miles an hour on the Watterson Expressway, which is over 40 miles per hour over the posted speed limit and obviously creates a dangerous situation for themselves and innocent parties that are traveling through the roadways," Rivera said. "Drivers are taking advantage of free flowing traffic, but they need to understand that's dangerous. The risk of injury is pretty high when traveling at that rate of speed."
LMPD says since mid March to the end of May, it has ticketed nearly 780 people for going at least 25 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.