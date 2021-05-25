LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What will it take to get downtown Louisville buzzing with the energy it had before the COVID-19 pandemic and protests for racial justice?
About a quarter of the people who responded to a poll conducted by the Frazier History Museum said they are not comfortable with coming downtown or won't come at all. Another 35% said they were "moderately comfortable." A panel met Tuesday at the museum to share ideas of what it will take to jump-start downtown.
As part of the panel, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said she has noticed more energy downtown in just the past couple of months. She said she believes the perception of downtown being unsafe had a lot to do with "appearance," protests and the city's homeless issue, specifically, but that the area historically has the lowest amount of reported crime in the city.
"When everything is shuttered, it's devastating economically but also lends itself to criminal activity because it just becomes — you need people, you need energy, you need opportunity," Shields said.
The Chief Operating Officer of Louisville Tourism, Cleo Battle, said the city has seen 59 conventions since March and "our fall is filling up quickly."
"(20)22, while not quite where 2019 was, it is well on its way," Battle said.
The panel also discussed tax breaks for businesses and the prospects of offering free parking downtown.
