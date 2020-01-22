LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The police chief in Paoli, Indiana, demoted the assistant chief and has asked for an investigation into a now-former sergeant.
Chief Randy Sanders said he accepted the immediate resignation of Sgt. Tyler Phillips on Jan. 10. Four days later, he requested an investigation into Phillips for alleged conduct while employed with the Paoli Police Department. Indiana State Police has opened an investigation but hasn't made an arrest, a spokesperson confirmed to WDRB News.
Sanders has not disclosed any information on what the alleged conduct may be.
Sanders demoted Assistant Chief William Hill to patrol duty Sunday after Hill was arrested by ISP for driving while intoxicated on Friday, Jan. 17, in Lawrence County, Indiana.
