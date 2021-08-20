LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the school district, students at Paoli Community Schools will be virtual next week.
At Paoli Junior/Senior High School, there are currently 25 students with COVID-19 and 265 students in quarantine.
COVID cases are also rising at Throop Elementary, with six positive cases and 103 students currently in quarantine, according to district officials.
"This is not the way we had envisioned the school year starting, but it is the hand we have been dealt and we will continue to move forward," the high school wrote on its Facebook page.
Lunches will be available for students at each school from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. each school day.
The district plans to return to in-person learning on Monday, Aug. 30.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.