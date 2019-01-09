PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana recovery center is getting a second chance to help those in the community who are struggling with addiction.
Brittany Stout created the Safe Haven Engagement Recovery Center in memory of her brother, Dakota, who died in 2018 of a heroin overdose. But the Paoli town council rejected a rezoning variance request, so Stout could not use the building she planned to open the center. She eventually dropped her appeal to their decision.
“It was going to be very costly and time-consuming, and we needed to be able to help people now,” said Stout, who is often in a race against time to help addicts. “We usually have 12-24 hours to help them. Anything longer than that, they change their minds and don’t want recovery.”
Nearby church Gateway Ministries heard of Stout’s determination to help others and offered its building for her to use.
“We thought ‘Well, whatever time that we are not using the building, we should just open it up to them to do whatever it is they need to do,'" said Gateway Ministries Pastor Robert Longest. "We felt like it was a good fit."
Along with church services, Gateway is a recovery center, housing four men in its basement for a 9-12 month program.
One of those men is Shawn Rolen, who is a recovering addict and alcoholic.
“We have people that come in, and they get to see the transformation in the lives of the people here," Rolen said. "It gives them something to strive for."
Stout said the biggest issue recovery centers have is getting through red tape to get treatment and social services. She will now train volunteers on addiction resources and outreach efforts so lives don’t end early like her brother’s did.
“If we would have had something like Safe Haven, he may have had a better chance at sustaining his recovery,” Stout said.
The Safe Haven Engagement Recovery Center plans on having their grand opening Feb. 1, which is the first anniversary of Dakota Stout’s death.
