LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Papa John's launched a pizza Monday for anyone with an appetite like Shaquille O'Neal.
The former NBA star — and Papa John's Pizza board member, entrepreneur and restaurant owner — has created the Shaq-a-Roni, a 16-inch pizza with 66 slices of pepperoni.
Louisville-based Papa John’s will donate $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni sold through Aug. 23 to the Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community, which supports "communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all," according to a news release.
“It was important to me for the Shaq-a-Roni to be bigger than just pizza, said O’Neal.
