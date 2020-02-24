LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Papa John’s has launched Jalapeño Popper Rolls, which feature jalapeños and Philadelphia Cream cheese wrapped in pizza dough.
Eight rolls cost $3 and come with Ranch dipping sauce.
Paul Fabre, the company’s senior vice president of Product Innovation, said in a news release that the rolls are a “unique take on one of America’s classic appetizers.”
The Louisville-based pizza chain this month also launched the Papadia, a flatbread sandwich, as it diversifies its menu offerings.
Sales through the first nine months of the fiscal year, at $1.2 billion, were down 5%, but sales in the most recent quarter reached $404 million, up 4.8% compared to the same quarter of the prior year.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.