LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Papa John’s is launching a new lunch sandwich called the Papadia.
The company said the sandwich “is inspired by the ‘piadina,’ an Italian folded flatbread sandwich from Northern Italy.”
The Papadia combines pizza crust with fresh toppings, a pepperoncini and a sauce on the side and comes in four varieties: Italian, Philly Cheesesteak, Meatball Pepperoni and Grilled BBQ Chicken & Bacon.
Paul Fabre, senior vice president of product innovation, said the sandwich “is great for people on the go who are looking to mix up their traditional lunch routine.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.