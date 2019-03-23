LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds hit the streets Saturday morning for the final leg of Louisville's Triple Crown of Running.
The 19th annual race started on Third Street, near Churchill Downs, and went down Southern Parkway before going through Iroquois Park.
Runners then crossed the finish line at cardinal Stadium, right on the 40-yard line.
Flannery Musk came in first place for women in the Anthem 5K, Rodes City 5K and the Papa John's 10 Miler.
"I had honestly like no idea this would happen to me. Yeah, so, I'm excited and I'm grateful," Musk said.
Edwin Kibichiy came in first place for men in all three races.
"It means everything because I trained hard for this and to see it come through is a dream come true," Kibichiy said.
Both winners walked away with a $500 prize. All of the money raised from the racing series goes to charity, with over $1 million donated since 2002.
