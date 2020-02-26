LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Papa John's International Inc.'s shares fell more than 12% Wednesday after the pizza chain said concerns about the coronavirus prompted it to close 50 restaurants in China.
Shares had recovered some of the loss late afternoon but were still down about 10% about an hour before market close. The S&P 500 index was down about 0.2%.
The Louisville-based company on Wednesday also reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.1 million.
Papa John's disclosed the store closings in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
"We currently have approximately 50 franchised stores closed in our China market due to the impact of the coronavirus," the company said. "Although the impact of these stores is not currently material to our results of operations, at this point in time, there is significant uncertainty relating to the potential effect of coronavirus on our business."
In its fourth-quarter report, Papa John's said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, earnings came to 37 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.
The pizza chain posted revenue of $417.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406.5 million.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
