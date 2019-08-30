LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday, dozens of people gathered for a rally in Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville.
The rally was organized by the group FED UP, a coalition of organizations representing the families and individuals affected by the drug epidemic.
Karl and Brenda Cooley were two of the people who joined the effort after suffering a loss that's life-changing for parents.
"You don't get over it, but you can get through it," said Brenda Cooley, who lost her son to drugs. "When you hear that sound, 'he's dead' there's no, you don't believe it, you go into denial."
In March of 2017, 27-year old Adam Cooley spent the night with his parents. He agreed to check-in to a long-term treatment facility the next day.
Brenda said, "He didn't think he could beat it, but he was going to give it one last try for us."
But it was too late.
Brenda explains the devastation that followed, "Karl goes into the room and screams out, 'Brenda, I think he's dead.' According to the coroner's report, he actually got a mix of heroin and Fetanyl."
Since Adam's death, the Cooley's helped send his dealer to jail, and they've become advocates in the fight against the opioid epidemic.
"I don't represent just myself, I represent all the families," said one of Friday's speakers.
The rally was part of an International Overdose Awareness Day event at Jefferson Square Park.
"This is sickening, criminal," said Emily Walden, Chair of FED UP.
Walden said, "We need to make sure that these companies are held accountable."
Surrounded by grieving family members and the images of loved ones they've lost, lawmakers and candidates promised and pledged their support.
"We are here fighting for the lives of our citizens and our neighbors," said David James, (D) Metro Council President District 6.
In addition to lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies, advocates are demanding federal action.
"This is him when he was a child, my sweet little Adam," said Brenda, holding a framed picture of her son.
The Cooleys are now committed to sparing other parents from suffering the same loss.
"That helps me to help others," said Brenda.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.