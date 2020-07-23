LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a lot of back-to-school plans in limbo. With some districts starting the year online, many parents are wondering how they can work and teach.
Sophia Carter-Ingram, the parent of a first-grader at Christian Academy of Louisville, said like many others, she's looking for a backup plan with so much at stake.
"We had sent some concerns — my husband and I — on how they would handle the school year, and we finally got a response," Carter-Ingram said. "She's excited because she has been at home for so long, but I don't think she realizes what she's in for once she gets there.
"My plan B is home school. I've been networking with a lot of people in the neighborhood to see what they're all doing."
Right now, school districts across Kentuckiana have tentative return dates on the calendar, but parents are preparing for the possibility of children spending more time learning online.
Linda Lohman, a retired math teacher, said she recently offered her services to the Bon Air neighborhood on the Next Door app.
"I love being a math teacher," Lohman said. "I just put a little notice out and got plenty of responses."
Lohman is offering her services and nearly 40 years of experience at no cost. Recently, she started tutoring a high school student.
"It was so much fun. I really enjoyed it," she said. "So I've accepted a couple other ones, but we're not going to start until JCPS starts."
Renee Murphy, chief communications officer with Jefferson County Public Schools, said while in-person learning is delayed, the district will support students and parents using non-traditional instruction.
"Our parents know what's best for their children," Murphy said. "So we are going to be producing a series of videos. Schools are going to be sharing more information. There will be orientations about NTI to make sure that we have increased communication with our families."
Murphy said those videos should be available in the next few weeks.
